JUST A CONCERNED PARENT:

Lonnie Coffman toted guns and hauled a cache of weapons and Molotov cocktails to Washington, D.C. on January 6 and on Friday, at a court in the nation's capital, he pleaded guilty to two criminal charges that prosecutors, if they wished to hit him with the max sentence, could earn him up to 15 years in prison.





The 71-year-old of Falkville, Alabama was indicted on January 11 and was the first person tied to the siege to be charged. Coffman, a U.S. Army veteran who served multiple tours in Vietnam, was arrested on January 6 after he was stopped by police near the Capitol.