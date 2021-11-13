TRES VECES:

There's a word in Latin American soccer that describes a player who always seems to punish their opponents: verdugo. It has many translations, but the most fitting one in a sporting sense is "the tormentor."





In 2021, Christian Pulisic has become Mexico's ultimate verdugo. His 74th minute goal was the first of two daggers that Mexico endured in a 2-0 loss in Cincinnati, and it came five months after his extra time penalty kick dealt El Tri the first of three straight losses to their bitter regional rivals.





Such a record against the U.S. in a calendar year is unprecedented for Mexico in the modern era, and hasn't been done at all since 1937. [...]





Perhaps one source of the U.S. intensity was comments made by Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa earlier in the week. Citing the success of Liga MX versus MLS, Mexico's Confederations Cup win in 1999 and the fact that Mexico has played in more World Cups than the U.S., Ochoa told TUDN, "Mexico is the mirror in which the United States wants to see itself."





Petty or not, Ochoa's comments motivated the U.S. team and its fans. Ochoa's every touch was jeered on Friday night. A reference to his mirror analogy was emblazoned on a t-shirt that Pulisic displayed after scoring his goal. Michael Jackson's 1988 hit "Man in the Mirror" was played on the TQL Stadium loudspeakers after the final whistle. The USMNT went all in on Ochoa's comments and it provided the edge they needed to win the game.





Tim Weah, who assisted Pulisic for the first goal of the night, revealed the origin of the shirt that will now highlight a new chapter of gamesmanship in the USMNT-Mexico rivalry.





"Me and DeAndre (Yedlin) had the kit guys make the shirt," Weah told reporters. "It's just to send a message, you know. I think it's a new era now. Before the game, Mexico was talking a lot of smack, and beating them just shuts them up. We have to continue to win games and continue to beat them. That's the only way we're going to earn their respect and the world's respect."