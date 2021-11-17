November 17, 2021
IT'S QUITE FITTING...:
Rep. Paul Gosar Formally Punished, Stripped of Committee Assignments After Violent Anime Video (Ursula Perano, Nov. 17, 2021, Daily Beast)
Despite the GOP's attempts to shrug off Rep. Paul Gosar's problematic anime post, House Democrats literally put the Arizona Republican front and center on Wednesday, casting him to the well of the House floor for a formal reprimand and revoking his committee assignments.
...that AOC just got to write the first sentence of his obituary.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 17, 2021 4:41 PM