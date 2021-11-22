November 22, 2021
IGNORE THE SANCTIONS IN OUR EYE:
US warns Israel its attacks on Iran nuclear program are counterproductive -- NYT (Times of Israel, 11/22/21)
US officials have warned Israel that its attacks against the Iranian nuclear program are counterproductive and have enabled Tehran to rebuild an even more efficient enrichment system, the New York Times reported Sunday.Citing officials familiar with the behind-the-scenes discussion between Washington and Jerusalem, as the US continues to try and bring Iran back into the nuclear deal, the report said that Israeli officials have dismissed the warnings, saying they have "no intention of letting up."Noting that in the last 20 months there have been four explosions at Iranian nuclear facilities attributed to Israel, along with the killing of Iran's top nuclear scientist, the report said US officials have cautioned their Israeli counterparts that while such efforts may be "tactically satisfying," they are "ultimately counterproductive."
Would have more credibility but for our being at war with them too.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 22, 2021 12:00 AM