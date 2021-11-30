November 30, 2021
HOW IMPORTANT CAN CUOMO AND CARLSON BE TO THE BUSINESS MODELS?:
Chris Cuomo Caught Doing Something That Would Get Any Other Journalist Fired (RYAN BORT , 11/29/21, Rolling Stone)
Chris Cuomo hosts a primetime CNN show on which he discusses national political issues. He's also the brother of Andrew Cuomo, the disgraced former governor of New York who resigned in August in the wake of a damning report detailing several allegations of sexual misconduct. It was a pretty big conflict of interest, especially considering Cuomo the younger was advising his brother on how to weather the scandal. Documents released on Monday by the New York attorney general's office reveal that Chris was involved more intimately than previously believed.In an interview with state investigators, Chris said he talked to other journalists about what they were hearing about allegations coming down the pike, and then fed information to Melissa DeRosa, Andrew's top aide. "I have a lead on the wedding girl," Chris texted DeRosa days after The New York Times reported that Andrew attempted to kiss a woman at a wedding. The "lead," which turned out to be false, was that the girl, Anna Rauch, was lying about the encounter.
Did anyone even notice when they got rid of Bill O'Reilly? It's not as if the audiences for these networks are going to change the channel.
