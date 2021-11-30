...AND CHEAPER...:





Israel is making plans to build solar power plants in cooperation with Egypt and other neighboring countries, Bloomberg reported Nov. 18.





Bloomberg quoted Yair Pines, head of the Israeli prime minister's office, as saying, "Discussions are underway for potential joint projects in Jordan, Egypt, Greece, Cyprus and countries further afield."





"The sites will be built in countries with more idle land than densely populated Israel, which will provide its technological know-how," Pines said. "Our neighbors have lots of open land, something we don't have. We have the technology."



