November 12, 2021
GOING TO RETALIATE BY BRINGING DAVID DUKE AND DONALD?:
'We don't want any more Black pastors coming in here,' says defense attorney in Arbery death trial (Devon M. Sayers, Alta Spells and Christina Maxouris, 11/11/21, CNN)
A defense attorney for one of the three White men charged in 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery's killing objected Thursday to nationally recognized civil rights leaders attending the trial to support the victim's family."If we're going to start a precedent, starting yesterday, where we're going to bring high-profile members of the African-American community into the courtroom to sit with the family during the trial in the presence of the jury, I believe that's intimidating and it's an attempt to pressure," attorney Kevin Gough, who represents William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., told the court following a lunch break.
