November 21, 2021
BECAUSE TARIFFS ARE DEMOCRATIC PARTY ORTHODOXY:
PODCAST: Why Hasn't Biden Reversed Trump's Tariffs to Fix Inflation?: Austan Goolsbee, one of Obama's former economic advisers, explains why everyone hates Biden over the economy and what it'll take to fix it. (The Daily Beast, Nov. 21, 2021)
Economist Austan Goolsbee, who served on the Council of Economic Advisers for President Barack Obama, came on the show for this bonus episode to help make sense of the sentiment--and explain how we fix it."I think part of what happened is the economic polling always comes in with a lag," he explains. "It doesn't reflect what happened this week. It reflects how people have been feeling for the last two or three months. And over the summer coming into the fall, it was disappointing."
Only conservatives support free trade.
