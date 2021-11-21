A LITTLE PAIN NEVER HURT ANYBODY:

You've just put in a great block of training. Now your knee hurts. Does that mean you're injured? Well... it's complicated, according to a new opinion piece in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Athletes are constantly dealing with pains and niggles, some that disappear and others that persist. Judging which ones to ignore and which ones to take seriously is a delicate art--and how we choose to label those pains, it turns out, can affect the outcome.



