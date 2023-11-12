November 12, 2023
WHERE'S W WHEN WE NEED HIM?:
How Tiny 'Instant Houses' Could Help Solve Big Global Challenges (Miho Suzuki, 11/06/23, Japan Forward)
At first sight, the "Instant House" resembles an igloo made of lightweight tent fabric. However, upon touching it, one quickly realizes that the structure is made of robust, solid materials. Instant Houses are the brainchild of LIFULL ArchiTech, based in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo. They are gaining popularity for their hassle-free setup and comfortable design, finding applications in glamping and various other scenarios.The Instant House is entirely different from typical buildings, which usually require foundations, pillars, and roofs. Instead, the Instant House is supported by an outer wall made of polyester tent sheets and a rough inner wall of polyurethane. It even includes doors and windows, giving it the appearance of a "tiny house" straight out of a fantasy world.
