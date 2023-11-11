NO ONE HAS IT HARDER THAN THEIR FATHER DID:

The Federal Reserve's latest Survey of Consumer Finances contains several revelations about the state of the American economy.





First, it found that the average American household's net worth is over $1 million. Outliers can distort averages, of course, but even median household wealth is at the Fed's highest level ever recorded. In 2019, it was still stuck below pre-Great Recession levels. By 2022, however, it had reached $192,000, eclipsing the 2007 mark by more than 10 percent, and almost doubling the post-Great Recession 2010 figure. (These and all subsequent data are adjusted for inflation.)