November 11, 2023
NO ONE HAS IT HARDER THAN THEIR FATHER DID:
The Average American Is a Millionaire (Jeremy Horpedahl, Nov 09 2023, City Journal)
The Federal Reserve's latest Survey of Consumer Finances contains several revelations about the state of the American economy.First, it found that the average American household's net worth is over $1 million. Outliers can distort averages, of course, but even median household wealth is at the Fed's highest level ever recorded. In 2019, it was still stuck below pre-Great Recession levels. By 2022, however, it had reached $192,000, eclipsing the 2007 mark by more than 10 percent, and almost doubling the post-Great Recession 2010 figure. (These and all subsequent data are adjusted for inflation.)
When the Right/Left whines about how tough times are, they really just mean their own lives are dissatisfying.
