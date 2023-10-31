THE WORST SORT OF IDENTITY POLITICS:





All nations possess the right to self-determination; the United Nations Charter says so explicitly. That premise is the very basis of the contemporary world order. The Jews, as a nation, have that right, as well - and the modern movement for the realization of that right, the liberation movement of the Jewish people, is known as Zionism. To reject Zionism - that is, to deny the Jewish people, and only the Jewish people, a right afforded to all nations - is to discriminate against Jews.





This is not just a mischaracterization of the UN Charter but a pernicious one. Nowhere are "nations" identified as ethnic or confessional groupings. Everyone within the borders of Israel is part of the nation and entitled to the same exact rights. If any other Identity group were claiming such distinct nationhood--Hindus, Christians, whites, blacks, etc--we would reject the notion out of hand.



Posted by Orrin Judd at October 31, 2023 2:04 PM

