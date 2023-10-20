THE TRUMP BRAND (profanity alert):

The U.S. Capitol Police and the House Sergeant at Arms briefed Omar and other progressive lawmakers critical of Israel -- including the only other Muslim woman in Congress, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who is Palestinian American -- over potential threats last week, according to a Democratic aide familiar with the meeting.





Voicemails shared with NBC News include profanity-laced death threats calling Omar a "terrorist Muslim." Another claimed a vigilante group spying on the congresswoman and "your children" had obtained "all your addresses and handed them out to rapists."





"I'm from a militant group," the male caller of a third voicemail claimed. "I can't wait 'till our group sees you one day and I can rip your f------ rag off your head... I hope the Israelis kill every f------ one of you."