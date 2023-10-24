THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:





The conditions of the plea agreement include the requirements that she serve five years of probation, pay $5,000 of restitution to the Georgia secretary of state within 30 days, and testify at hearings or trials in the case.





Ellis is also required to complete 100 hours of community service and write an apology letter to the citizens of the state of Georgia. Ellis also agreed to provide any requested documents or evidence, not post about the case on social media and not have any communication with any witnesses or the media until the case has been closed.