October 22, 2023
THE BEST THEY'VE GOT:
Biden received payment from his brother with shady business dealings, Comer says (Sarah Bedford, Oct. 20th, 2023, Washington Examiner)
Arriving in March 2018, the $200,000 check from James Biden and his wife Sara Biden came when Joe Biden was not in or seeking office and was earning significant income from paid speeches and his book. Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden earned more than $4 million in 2018, according to their tax return.It is unclear why James Biden sent the money.
Actually, as she accidentally concedes later in the story, even Comer says: "James Biden wrote this check to Joe Biden as a loan repayment."
