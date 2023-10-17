REPUBLICAN LIBERTY IN A NUTSHELL:

From a more limited point of view, Ukraine's war is a fight for freedom from Russian domination and the principle of national self-determination; a conflict that will allow Ukrainians to continue their own experiment in democracy and the personal as well as political freedoms that democracy can provide.





Part of that self-determination is the right to choose their own leader, rather than a Russian puppet or even Putin himself, and to choose their leader through democratic elections, not sham elections (which are not elections at all, but a form of political theater).





Democratic elections themselves rest on two other principles of liberal democracy: political equality - one person, one vote - and popular sovereignty - the idea that the source of political power and legitimacy is not force of arms or conquest, but in the people's decision to grant authority to a person or persons, who use the power of their office on behalf of the people whom they are appointed to serve.



