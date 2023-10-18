October 18, 2023

ORANGE HAIR AND GREEN EYES:

Russian sources disappeared after Trump declassified ex-spy's evidence, UK court told (Haroon Siddique, 17 Oct 2023, The Guardian)

In his witness statement, Steele suggested Trump's discovery of Steele's friendship with Trump's daughter Ivanka had damaged their father-daughter relationship, "deepened his animus towards me, and [it] is one of the reasons for his vindictive and vexatious conduct towards me and Orbis".

The one unforgivable sin.
