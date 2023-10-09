October 9, 2023
MUSLIMS ARE SUPPOSED TO LIE BACK AND ENJOY IT!:
Will Israel Attack Iran? What to Know About Netanyahu's Military Posturing (ETHAN BRONNER AND HENRY MEYER, JUNE 13, 2023, Bloomberg)
[M]uch is new in the past few months. Iran has emerged from diplomatic isolation, forging a key military alliance with Russia from which it's seeking air defenses, restoring diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia and pushing its allies to fire missiles at Israel. It is also enriching more and more uranium, including a small amount almost to weapons grade -- while denying any plans for making a bomb.All of these developments, along with a political crisis in Israel triggered by Netanyahu's attempt to overhaul the judiciary, have pushed the government in Jerusalem into a position from which it's issuing daily warnings and letting everyone know that it would not hesitate to act, even alone, if it felt enough of a threat from Iran.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 9, 2023 12:00 AM