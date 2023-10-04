IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:

(June Kim, October 4, 2023, Technology Review)

Thirteen US states are now implementing underground thermal energy networks to reduce buildings' carbon emissions as part of a nationwide push to adopt cleaner energy sources.





Thermal energy networks use pipe loops that connect multiple buildings and provide heating and cooling through water-source heat pumps. Geothermal heat is commonly used in these networks, but it is also possible to bring in waste heat from other buildings through the sewer system.



