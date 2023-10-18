October 18, 2023
IT'S BASICALLY WOODROW WILSON'S FAULT:PODCAST: Israel, Gaza and the West Bank: A History (Dan Snow's History Hit)
In light of the complex and tragic situation unfolding in Gaza and Israel, this episode looks at the past 100 years of the history of the region of Palestine. As well as explanation from Dan, we hear from experts who have been on the podcast before to explain the background to the conflict we're seeing today.Historian Simon Sebag-Montefiore explores why Jerusalem is so important to both the Israelis and the Palestinians. Yara Hawari, a senior policy analyst for Al-Shabaka, describes the Palestinian perspective of the Mandate of Palestine after the First World War and Benny Morris, a former professor of History at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, provides insight into the Israeli mindset during the first crucial months of the State of Israel established in 1948.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 18, 2023 5:42 PM