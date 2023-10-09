October 9, 2023
HERE'S AN IDEA...:
In China, US senator calls on Xi to support Israel (MEMO, October 9, 2023)
US Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer, today called on Chinese President, Xi Jinping, to support Israel after the Palestinian resistance's military operation against the occupation state, adding he was "disappointed" that Beijing showed "no sympathy" for the country over the weekend, Reuters reports.
...maybe Xi could oppress the Uighurs to establish moral equivalence with Israel?
