GOTTA GIVE NIETZSCHE SOME CREDIT HERE:

Liberal institutions straightway cease from being liberal, the moment they are soundly established: once this is attained no more grievous and more thorough enemies of freedom exist than liberal institutions! One knows, of course, what they bring about: they undermine the Will to Power, they are the levelling of mountain and valley exalted to a morality, they make people small, cowardly and pleasure--loving,--by means of them the gregarious animal invariably triumphs. Liberalism, or, in plain English, the transformation of mankind into cattle... Freedom is the will to be responsible for ourselves. It is to preserve the distance which separates us from other men. To grow more indifferent to hardship, to severity, to privation, and even to life itself.



