October 6, 2023
GOTTA GIVE NIETZSCHE SOME CREDIT HERE:
Nietzsche's Critique of Liberalism (Matthew McManus,·October 6, 2023, Liberal Currents)
Liberal institutions straightway cease from being liberal, the moment they are soundly established: once this is attained no more grievous and more thorough enemies of freedom exist than liberal institutions! One knows, of course, what they bring about: they undermine the Will to Power, they are the levelling of mountain and valley exalted to a morality, they make people small, cowardly and pleasure--loving,--by means of them the gregarious animal invariably triumphs. Liberalism, or, in plain English, the transformation of mankind into cattle... Freedom is the will to be responsible for ourselves. It is to preserve the distance which separates us from other men. To grow more indifferent to hardship, to severity, to privation, and even to life itself.Friedrich Nietzsche, Twilight of the Idols
...he nails the fact that if you want men to suffer deprivation and severity you have to oppose Liberalism. The End of History makes life easy.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 6, 2023 7:15 AM