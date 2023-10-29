October 29, 2023
DUDE, YOU NEVER SAY THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD:
PM Netanyahu invokes 'Amalek' theory to justify Gaza killings. (Livemint, 10/29/23)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday invoked the theory of 'Amalek', a nation in the Hebrew Bible, to justify the killing of Gaza residents in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that has killed over 1,400 Israelis, and nearly 8,000 people in Gaza."You must remember what Amalek has done to you, says our Holy Bible. 1 Samuel 15:3 'Now go and smite Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have, and spare them not; but slay both man and woman, infant and suckling, ox and sheep, camel and ass'," Netanyahu said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 29, 2023 12:00 AM