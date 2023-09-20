September 20, 2023
WE CAN'T GET RID OF DRIVERS FAST ENOUGH:
Autonomous Vehicles: A Safer Road Ahead (John Bailey, 9/20/23, AEIdeas)
Recent data analyses underscore a promising trend: autonomous vehicles (AVs) are showcasing remarkable safety records, a development that should warrant policymakers' attention and ease public concern.A University of Texas study found that AVs have fewer crashes compared to conventional vehicles and less severe ones when they do occur. According to the research, AVs were involved in 195 crashes over 4.62 million miles, which is 2.3 times fewer crashes than conventional vehicles per mile driven.Not only do AVs crash less often, the crashes are far less severe. The vast majority of AV crashes (87.7%) resulted only in property damage. Meanwhile, 30% of crashes involving human drivers result in injuries and 0.7% result in fatalities.
