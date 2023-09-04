WE CAN'T GET RID OF DRIVERS FAST ENOUGH:

But we actually do know a fair amount about the safety of driverless taxis. Waymo and Cruise have driven a combined total of 8 million driverless miles, including more than 4 million in San Francisco since the start of 2023.1 And because California law requires self-driving companies to report every significant crash, we know a lot about how they've performed.





For this story, I read through every crash report Waymo and Cruise filed in California this year, as well as reports each company filed about the performance of their driverless vehicles (with no safety drivers) prior to 2023. In total, the two companies reported 102 crashes involving driverless vehicles. That may sound like a lot, but they happened over roughly 6 million miles of driving. That works out to one crash for every 60,000 miles, which is about five years of driving for a typical human motorist.





These were overwhelmingly low-speed collisions that did not pose a serious safety risk. A large majority appeared to be the fault of the other driver. This was particularly true for Waymo, whose biggest driving errors included side-swiping an abandoned shopping cart and clipping a parked car's bumper while pulling over to the curb.





Cruise's record is not impressive as Waymo's, but there's still reason to think its technology is on par with--and perhaps better than--a human driver.





Human beings drive close to 100 million miles between fatal crashes, so it's going to take hundreds of millions of driverless miles for 100 percent certainty on this question. But the evidence for better-than-human performance is starting to pile up, especially for Waymo. And so it's important for policymakers to allow this experiment to continue. Because at scale, safer-than-human driving technology would save a lot of lives.