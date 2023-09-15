September 15, 2023
TOO MANY FREDOS:
Republicans scramble to avert shutdown (Joseph Zeballos-Roig and Kadia Goba, Sep 14, 2023, Semafor)
One senior Republican said the House GOP conference may be edging closer to tearing itself apart, drawing a comparison to what ultimately happened with the so-called "Five Families" in the Godfather movies."The whole family kills each other," the senior GOP lawmaker said. " I think we're close to that right now. We are in maybe the Godfather II stage."A GOP aide lambasted hardliners from the Freedom Caucus, saying "they are hellbent on losing the majority" for Republicans.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 15, 2023 7:05 AM