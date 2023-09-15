September 15, 2023

TOO MANY FREDOS:

Republicans scramble to avert shutdown (Joseph Zeballos-Roig and Kadia Goba, Sep 14, 2023, Semafor)

One senior Republican said the House GOP conference may be edging closer to tearing itself apart, drawing a comparison to what ultimately happened with the so-called "Five Families" in the Godfather movies.

"The whole family kills each other," the senior GOP lawmaker said. " I think we're close to that right now. We are in maybe the Godfather II stage."

A GOP aide lambasted hardliners from the Freedom Caucus, saying "they are hellbent on losing the majority" for Republicans.

