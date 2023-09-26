THE rIGHT'S CIRCULAR FIRING SQUAD:

Kilmeade began by speaking with the former Ukrainian president -- defeated by Zelensky in the country's 2019 election -- about the war in Russia. He then transitioned to the interview with Shokin, who'd referred to Poroshenko as his friend.





He played a clip from the Shokin interview in which the former prosecutor claimed that "Poroshenko fired me at the insistence of the then-vice-president Biden because I was investigating Burisma. ... There were no complaints whatsoever, no problems with how I was performing at my job. But because pressure was repeatedly put on President Poroshenko, that is what ended up in him firing me."





This is patently untrue, as has been established repeatedly. But Kilmeade presented it to Poroshenko as possible, asking if that is, in fact, why Shokin was fired.





"First of all, this is the completely crazy person," Poroshenko began. "This is something wrong with him."





"Second," the nonnative English speaker continued, "there is no one single word of truth. And third, I hate the idea to make any comments and to make any intervention in the American election." He asked that Kilmeade "not use such person like Shokin to undermine the trust between bipartisan support and Ukraine."





"He's not your friend?" Kilmeade asked.





"I don't see him -- maybe four years or something," Poroshenko replied. "At all. And I hate the idea to have him because he play very dirty game, unfortunately."



