THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:

Despite travel warnings last year about the dangers of war and other obstacles, over 20,000 pilgrims traveled to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the burial site of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, a revered Hasidic rabbi who died in 1810. In recent years worshipers have been undeterred by the coronavirus pandemic or the war in the country, and many are gearing up to visit this year as well.





But Netanyahu's statement -- an obvious reference to the Holocaust and possibly centuries of antisemitism and pogroms -- was swiftly met with intense condemnation and repudiation from ultra-Orthodox politicians and other public figures, with some accusing the prime minister of "heresy" and one MK launching a diatribe against "the idolatry of power, vulgarity and assimilation of the secular regime." [...]





[United Torah Judaism MK Yisrael Eichler] went on to claim that the Zionists had in fact turned their backs on the Jews of Europe, thwarted rescue attempts and disdained "the Jews of the ghettos," while adding that some had collaborated as Judenrat. Eichler said that the once-revered military had been revealed in its "incompetence and contemptibleness" in the Yom Kippur War in 1973, and that former top generals who oppose the current government's judicial overhaul had recently shown themselves to be "rebels" who are "inciting a bloody [civil] war" in the country and giving it a bad name abroad "like the worst of our Islamic enemies."