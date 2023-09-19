September 19, 2023
THANKS, VLAD!:
"Heat pumps for everyone:" Octopus unveils new smart, clean home heating system (Joshua S Hill, 9/19/23, One Step Off the Grid)
The system, unveiled last week at the Wired & Octopus Energy Tech Summit in London, consists of a new heat pump, home control system, room sensors - known as "Cosy Pods," and a bespoke smart tariff. [...]The system is specifically designed for the UK market and is free for homes that don't need any work to fit the system after the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS).Homes that do need adjustments - such as new radiators, piping, or a hot water tank - can get the system from around £3,000 after the grant.The initial 6kW heat pump, designed to suit the average three bedroom house, will be followed by larger models to be unveiled over the next six months.
