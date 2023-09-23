September 23, 2023
TAKE THE WAR TO MOSCOW:
American Long-Range Missiles Threaten to Blast Through Putin's 'Red Line' (Daily Beast, September 22, 2023)
The Biden administration is nearing a decision to send long-range munitions to Ukraine known as Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) that could give Ukraine an edge in the fight against Russia's invasion, according to U.S. officials. [...]ATACMS, which can fire about 190 miles, could provide Ukraine the firepower it needs to reach important logistics, stockpiles, command and control centers, and other Russian targets far inside Russian territory.The news comes at a pivotal moment for Kyiv, as Ukraine's military has opened up a new line of attack against Crimea, the peninsula which Russia illegally annexed in 2014 and has occupied ever since. Crimea has been serving as a key logistics hub for Russia during the war.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 23, 2023 12:00 AM