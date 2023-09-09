September 9, 2023
OPEN THE BORDERS:
Brazilians in Nashua celebrate their homeland as they look forward to upcoming American elections (Gabriela Lozada, September 8, 2023, NHPR)
Members of New Hampshire's Brazilian community celebrated that country's independence Thursday at Nashua City Hall. Mayor Jim Dochness offered a proclamation noting Brazilians' fierceness in breaking free from Portuguese colonialism. He highlighted the country's cuisine, businesses, and the popular Brazilian Fest, which gathers hundreds of people at Greeley Park every summer.The Brazilian flag has an inscription that reads "Ordem and Progresso, which comes from French philosopher Auguste Compte's motto of positivism, "Love as a principle and order as the basis."For Bruno Barreto, love is indeed a force that guides him. He is a Christian and a mortgage broker who talks passionately about his purpose of helping people find a home. He has lived in the U.S for 23 years and sees the Brazilian flag raised at City Hall as a stepping stone to building multicultural inclusion.
First realized this community existed at a youth soccer tournament, where 8 year olds were whipping in crosses like Beckham. At half-time the dads and brothers took the field and mesmerized.
