IT'S THE LIVES WE SAVED ALONG THE WAY:





Using a combination of GPS mapping and a forward-facing camera, the system advised when I was on a pre-qualified stretch of road -- a "Blue Zone" -- where hands-free driving was available.





All I had to do was push the cruise control button on the steering wheel.





Blue light cues appeared on both the digital instrument panel and the head-up display on the windshield.





A large blue steering wheel icon indicated it was OK for me to remove my hands.





A driver-facing camera in the instrument panel monitored my eye gaze and head position to ensure that I was looking at the road. (If you do take your eyes off the road, there will be a series of audible and visual alerts, and eventually the car will slow down.)





What I found: I was surprised by how much more relaxed my upper body felt -- plus, I turned on the cooling seat massager, which helped keep me alert while eliminating pressure points.





Turning on the BlueCruise felt seamless and intuitive.





When it was time to regain control, the blue steering wheel icon changed, showing digital "hands" back on the wheel. Again, a seamless transition, with no panic.