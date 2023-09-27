September 27, 2023
IT'S A RICO CASE:
Judge Rules Trump Committed Fraud, Stripping Control of Key Properties (NY Times, September 26, 2023)
While the trial will determine the size of the penalty, Justice Engoron's ruling granted one of the biggest punishments Ms. James sought: the cancellation of business certificates that allow some of Mr. Trump's New York properties to operate, a move that could have major repercussions for the Trump family business.The decision could terminate his control over a flagship commercial property at 40 Wall Street in Lower Manhattan and a family estate in Westchester County. Mr. Trump might also lose control over his other New York properties, including Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan and his golf club in Westchester.The order will not dissolve Mr. Trump's company, which is a collection of hundreds of entities, but the decision could nonetheless have a sweeping impact on the heart of its New York operations.
It was kind of fun when Never Trumpers pretended this was a weak case so they could seem judicious.
