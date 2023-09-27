IT'S A RICO CASE:

While the trial will determine the size of the penalty, Justice Engoron's ruling granted one of the biggest punishments Ms. James sought: the cancellation of business certificates that allow some of Mr. Trump's New York properties to operate, a move that could have major repercussions for the Trump family business.





The decision could terminate his control over a flagship commercial property at 40 Wall Street in Lower Manhattan and a family estate in Westchester County. Mr. Trump might also lose control over his other New York properties, including Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan and his golf club in Westchester.



