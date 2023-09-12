September 12, 2023
HATING GREENS CAN'T STOP THE TRANSITION:
"Seismic shift:" Energy crisis helped wind and solar stretch cost advantage over fossil fuels (Giles Parkinson 12 September 2023, Renew Economy)
[T]he fall in costs has been spectacular - 95 per cent. According to a new report from the International Renewable Energy Agency, the LCOE of solar PV fell to a global average of US4.9c/kWh in 2022 - making it 29 per cent cheaper than the lowest cost fossil fuel-fuelled option.In the case of wind energy, the story is much the same. In 2010, the global weighted-average LCOE of onshore wind was US10.7c/kWh, according to IRENA - or nearly double the cost of the cheapest fossil fuel - and it has since fallen 69 per cent to just US3.3c/kWh, or 52 per cent lower than the cheapest fossil fuel option.
