HATING GREENS CAN'T SAVE BROWN:

By 2030, technology improvements could slash today's prices by a quarter for wind and by half for solar, according to the authors of a recent report from clean energy think tank RMI. (Canary Media is an independent affiliate of RMI.)





These remarkable and ongoing cost declines have made clean energy so attractive that it now outcompetes fossil fuels for new investment: 62 percent of global energy investment is expected to flow to clean energy technologies this year.





That cash is helping push renewables to new heights. According to estimates from the International Energy Agency, global clean energy capacity is expected to jump a jaw-dropping 107 gigawatts to more than 440 gigawatts this year -- its largest increase ever.





What we're living in ​"is an energy technology revolution," said report co-author Kingsmill Bond, an energy strategist at RMI. It's obvious from the data, yet the point is often lost in ​"a consistent drumbeat of counternarratives" about how difficult it is, and will be, to leave fossil fuels behind, he added.





"U.S. fossil-fuel demand peaked 15 years ago," Bond said. ​"This is happening; people have just missed it."







