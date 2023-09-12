September 12, 2023
"CARE" KILLS:PODCAST: Anupam Bapu Jena on Random Acts of Medicine (Russ Roberts, Sep 11 2023, EconTalk)
Do marathons kill people who aren't in the race? Does when you're born make you more likely to get the flu? And what's the difference between a good doctor and a bad one? These are some of the questions Anupam Bapu Jena of Harvard University and EconTalk host Russ Roberts take up as they discuss Jena's book, Random Acts of Medicine.
We perform procedures primarily because they're profitable, not because they're evidence-based.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 12, 2023 12:00 AM