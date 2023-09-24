September 24, 2023
AMEN, BROTHER:
National Cathedral windows shift from themes of Confederacy to racial justice (Adelle M. Banks, 9/23/23, RNS)
New stained-glass windows depicting racial justice protests by African Americans have replaced the panes honoring Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson at the Washington National Cathedral. [...]"These windows were offensive and they were a barrier to the ministry of this cathedral and they were antithetical to our call to be a house of prayer for all people," he said, describing the panes as elevating the Confederacy and ignoring Black Americans.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 24, 2023 12:00 AM