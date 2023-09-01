September 1, 2023
ALL IN YOUR HEAD:
Bombshell: New Study on Long COVID in kids and young adults FAILS to link COVID to Long COVID (VINAY PRASAD, MAR 31, 2023, Observations and Thoughts
A new paper out now from the Norwegians on Long COVID in kids and young adolescents takes a sledgehammer to the media narrative of the condition.TL:DR - Long covid has no link to prior COVID19, instead, initial symptom severity (of whatever virus you get), loneliness and poor physical activity are linked to the "post covid conditions"
