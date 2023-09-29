60-40 NATION:





The first half of the book argues that differences over politics or economics between urban cosmopolitans and rural-home folks are often overstated. Using results from the General Social Survey (GSS), Currid-Halkett shows that on a range of questions--from pride in American democracy to confidence in political institutions and personal happiness--urban and rural voters vary only modestly. When asked, for example, about our political system ("How well does democracy in America work today?") both urban and rural voters cluster near the center of a 10-point scale, suggesting they both think our country's political system works moderately well.





This urban-rural convergence extends to other issues in surprising ways. Among those with less than a high school education, rural Americans were more likely to strongly support hiring preferences for black Americans than those living in urban areas (37.5 percent to 32.2 percent). Almost equal numbers of rural and urban residents with less than a high school degree agreed these hiring preferences were "not very likely" to hurt whites. Similar patterns hold for attitudes toward Muslims, with somewhat more rural Americans holding neutral attitudes toward them than urban residents (43.6 percent to 37.6 percent). [...]





Currid-Halkett also makes the case that our perceptions of how well rural areas are doing often miss the mark. The "deaths of despair" narrative is so embedded in our public discourse that rural America has, mostly in our imaginations, been transformed into a dystopia. But in the words of one of her interview participants: "You'd be surprised at how well we're doing." GSS survey data shows that rural Americans are slightly happier with their marriages (64.9 percent to 62.2 percent) and their jobs (50 percent to 44.5 percent) than urban Americans. The two groups are exactly equal in terms of satisfaction with their financial situations (45.2 percent for both groups). And urban dwellers are only slightly more likely to say they are "pretty happy" with their lives (55.9 percent to 53.7 percent). On measure after measure--including median income, unemployment, and home ownership--Currid-Halkett's research suggests rural America may be doing a lot better than we think. [...]





The Overlooked Americans offers two main solutions to this increasingly rancorous urban-rural culture war. The first, and most profound, is to try to persuade urban elites that what they often regard as "facts" are instead deeply informed by philosophical commitments that mimic, and perhaps replace, the role religion played for earlier generations. Some of what urban dwellers believe is "science" is what Currid-Halkett calls "scientism," or an ideology of science that forms a kind of sacrament for urbanites, and a symbol of tribal identity. A little introspection among elites on the role of commitments to progressive environmentalism, gender, and sex orthodoxies is in order. The search for transcendence is everywhere, including at Whole Foods.





The book also couples this call to epistemic humility with one for Americans to become better, less judgmental listeners. Currid-Halkett's advice in this area boils down to one of the precepts of all interpersonal engagement: Assume good intent until proven otherwise. The failure to use the correct pronouns or a decision to vote for Donald Trump says very little about someone's motivations and beliefs, or about the importance attached to those actions. As curiosity replaces outrage, Currid-Halkett argues, we will be able to find the values that connect rather than the differences that divide.