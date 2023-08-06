August 6, 2023
YOU CAN'T JUST WISH YOU WERE LIBERAL:
China's Pro-Growth Messaging Blitz Can Only Buoy Markets So Long (Bloomberg, August 6, 2023)
The briefing by the NDRC, the nation's top economic planner, was the eighth since the start of July, nearly the same number it held during the entire second quarter. Yet officials again failed to articulate concrete measures to address the problems ailing the world's second-largest economy and vexing investors, from the property crisis and dire sentiment among private enterprise to stubbornly weak consumer confidence."They can only talk up the market for so long," said Christopher Beddor, deputy China research director at Gavekal Dragonomics. "At some point they need to actually deliver."
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 6, 2023 12:00 AM