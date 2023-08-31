YOU CAN'T HAVE A cLASH OF cIVILIZATIONS WHEN THERE IS ONLY ONE:

Accurate or not, a narrative is taking hold that China's growth "miracle" is over and that "Japanification" risks abound. It doesn't make it so, but in these social media-driven meme-stock times, in which algorithmic trading trumps gut-feeling responses to global uncertainties, false narratives can take on a life of their own. And damaging ones can metastasize quicker than Xi's inner circle may realize.





Along with unfavorable demographics, China confronts slipping exports, growing risks from the decoupling/derisking dynamics of recent years and persistent questions about China's true innovative powers.