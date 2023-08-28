August 28, 2023
WHEN YOU VALORIZE YOUR iDENTITY...:
Misogynistic influencers are dabbling in antisemitism. In a sense, it's more of the same (Emily Tamkin, August 23, 2023, The Forward)
Offering listeners and viewers of the manosphere a dose of antisemitism offers them the same thing as misogyny does: an easy explanation. It might not be true, but it is simple and comforting. In a sense, the impulse behind misogyny and antisemitism, and their appeal, are the same.
...all the "others" are inferior. No one hates just Mexicans.
