August 15, 2023
THEY WERE ONLY EVER MEANT TO BE METAPHORS:
'Unbelievable': Astronomer Claims 'Direct Evidence' of Gravity Breaking Down (Becky Ferreira, August 9, 2023, Vice)
A scientist has observed a "gravitational anomaly" in certain star systems that could potentially upend a fundamental assumption about the universe, according to a new study.The anomaly arises when loosely orbiting stars, known as wide binaries, seem to move in ways that defy established models of gravity, which are based on the ideas of Isaac Newton and Albert Einstein. The mind-bending discovery hints at a possible alternate theory of physics that does not depend on the existence of weird unidentified phenomena, such as dark matter, to explain the phenomena we see in space.
