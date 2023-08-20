THANKS, VLAD!:

Pulled out of the brutal prison system and thrown straight into frontline battles where ex-convicts are treated as little more than cannon fodder by Russian generals or Wagner commanders, huge numbers have died on the battlefield. Those who survive are horrifically traumatized.





Several of them have already been accused of gruesome crimes on their return to civilian life. Ivan Rossomakhin, 28, was reportedly accused of murder during an eight-day break back home in the Kirov region after joining the Wagner Group from prison where he had been sentenced to 14 years for murder.





Locals said he had been stumbling around the village, with a pitchfork and ax, making wild threats, "I'll kill everyone! I'll cut up a whole family!" No one was able to stop him before he allegedly killed a woman.





Another convicted killer who was released to go fight in Ukraine has been arrested in connection with the murder of six civilians after he served his stint in the war. Igor Sofonov, 37, was reportedly released from prison to join Storm Z, which is the defense ministry's state-backed version of the Wagner ex-prisoner brigades.





His six alleged victims were found in two burning buildings in the village of Derevyannoye.