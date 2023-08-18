August 18, 2023

SURROGATE MOTHER:

Defend Trump and 'Hammer' Ramaswamy: DeSantis Allies Reveal Debate Strategy (Jonathan Swan, Shane Goldmacher and Maggie Haberman|Aug. 17th, 2023, NY Times)

The trove of documents provides an extraordinary glimpse into the thinking of the DeSantis operation about a debate the candidate's advisers see as crucial.

"There are four basic must-dos," one of the memos urges Mr. DeSantis, whom the document refers to as "GRD."

"1. Attack Joe Biden and the media 3-5 times. 2. State GRD's positive vision 2-3 times. 3. Hammer Vivek Ramaswamy in a response. 4. Defend Donald Trump in absentia in response to a Chris Christie attack."

Even Gunga Din couldn't carry as much water for Donald as Tiny Trump does.
