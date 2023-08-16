August 16, 2023
PERHAPS THE ONLY THING MORE DEFLATIONARY THAN RENEWABLES...:
Biden Admits 'Inflation Reduction Act' Had Nothing to Do With Inflation. Do NHDems Still Back It? (Michael Graham, 8/13/23, NH Journal)
After months of unsuccessfully pushing the $5 trillion 'Build Back Better' plan, President Joe Biden and the White House cut its size and gave it a new name: The "Inflation Reduction Act." (IRA). It was enough to get the support of every Democrat in Congress, including the recalcitrant West Virginian, Sen. Joe Manchin.All four of New Hampshire's congressional Democrats were vocal supporters of the bill, too.
...is AI/Robotics. The cost of energy and labor is trending towards zero.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 16, 2023 12:00 AM