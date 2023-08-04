August 4, 2023
IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:
"Limitless" energy: How offshore floating solar could power population hotspots (Andrew Blakers & David Firnando Silalahi 4 August 2023, Renew Economy)
Vast arrays of solar panels floating on calm seas near the Equator could provide effectively unlimited solar energy to densely populated countries in Southeast Asia and West Africa.Our new research shows offshore solar in Indonesia alone could generate about 35,000 terawatt-hours (TWh) of solar energy a year, which is similar to current global electricity production (30,000TWh per year).
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 4, 2023 6:24 PM