IT'S AN EVER MORE UNIPOLAR WORLD:

Do you remember last April, when the president of South Korea (formally the Republic of Korea, or ROK), Yoon Suk Yeol, sang "American Pie" at the U.S. state dinner held in his country's honor? That was part of a historic shift in global, and U.S., foreign policy.





That shift is being marked this weekend at the U.S. president's private retreat in Maryland, Camp David, about 60 miles outside of Washington, D.C., which since President Jimmy Carter's presidency has signaled historically significant diplomatic meetings. (This is one of the reasons why former president Trump's plan to bring Afghanistan's Taliban leaders to Camp David to sign a peace plan was so shocking; in the end, Trump never hosted a foreign leader at Camp David.)



