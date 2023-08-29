EVERYONE SHOULD (self-reference alert):

August 29, 2023
Reading Bits of The Power Broker Again (C.T. May, 8/29/23, Splice Today)
My aim isn't to learn anything by reading the book. I just want to finish it. I'll settle for getting close, and the rest can wait until my next stage of life. For now I proceed blindfolded and out of order, pecking at the structure here and there, making inroads until the whole deal lies within reach. Not a scholar's attitude. More the attitude of an outgunned general or a fragile conquistador. Obama read the whole book at 22, but that's him.
This was the book on the Grandfather Judd's bedside table when he died. Wish I'd had a chance to talk to him about Moses, given his own role in Dewey's Albany machine and NYC legal circles.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 29, 2023 5:31 PM