eNDING hISTORY:

One practice that troubled Luther deeply was the sale of indulgences. The Church claimed that these indulgences could grant remission of sins in exchange for monetary donations. Luther's growing understanding of the Bible led him to challenge this practice and the broader authority of the Church itself. He believed that salvation was a matter of faith alone and that the Bible should take precedence over the traditions of the Church. [...]





The impact of Martin Luther on modern Christianity is immeasurable. His teachings and the Reformation he ignited set in motion a series of events that transformed the religious and cultural landscape of Europe and, ultimately, the world.





The Reformation gave rise to religious pluralism, allowing individuals to explore different interpretations of Christianity and contributing to the diversity of denominations we see today.





Luther's translation of the Bible into German made the Scriptures accessible to ordinary people and inspired translations into other languages, fostering a widespread practice of reading and studying the Bible.





Moreover, Luther's emphasis on individual faith and conscience laid the groundwork for broader principles of individual rights and freedoms, which would influence the development of democracy. The separation of religious authority and political power, a consequence of the Reformation, contributed to the secularisation of society, paving the way for the secular societies we see today.